Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.11. 62,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,571. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $800.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,555 shares of company stock worth $20,640,437. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.