Regal Partners Ltd Sells 95,057 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 9.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.4 %

MA stock opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.47. The firm has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

