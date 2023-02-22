Regal Partners Ltd Sells 95,057 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,057 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 9.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $355.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

