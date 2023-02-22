Regal Partners Ltd Sells 291,675 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,675 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 3.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.11% of Palantir Technologies worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,472,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,464,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,447 shares of company stock worth $7,613,649. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

