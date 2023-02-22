Regal Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.49. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

