Regal Partners Ltd Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. MP Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 227.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after buying an additional 502,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 18.15 and a quick ratio of 17.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.23. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $60.19.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

