Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $354,000 Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Chindata Group Price Performance
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Chindata Group Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
