Regal Partners Ltd Makes New $354,000 Investment in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.