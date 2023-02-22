Regal Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 43,847 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.21.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

