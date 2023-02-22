Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 333,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. FiscalNote comprises about 0.4% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.27% of FiscalNote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Accomplice Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTE opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

