Redrow plc Plans Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 596.20 ($7.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 477.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 916.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 644 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.83) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.53) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.80) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.01) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.44 ($6.60).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

