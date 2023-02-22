ReddCoin (RDD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,155.10

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $8,155.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00392330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000813 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

