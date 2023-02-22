Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.09. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

NYSE:O opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

