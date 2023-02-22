Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE O opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

