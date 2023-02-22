Realty Income (NYSE:O) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Realty Income Trading Down 1.4 %

O stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $316,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 53.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

