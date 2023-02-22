Raydium Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $52.00 million and $9.70 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,776,236 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

