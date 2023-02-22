Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 6.8% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.93 and last traded at $24.89. 3,946,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,757,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.