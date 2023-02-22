RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.87

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RDCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
RADCOM Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
