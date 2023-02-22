RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.87

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.87 and traded as low as $10.20. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

RDCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RADCOM in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

