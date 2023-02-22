RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,717 Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.44% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth $7,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 542,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,649 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 183,363 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 44.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 484,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 149,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.80.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Roderick Wong bought 1,808,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,085,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,808,512 shares in the company, valued at $28,085,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

