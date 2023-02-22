RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,717 Shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,717 shares during the quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.44% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth $7,309,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 542,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 51,649 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 183,363 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 44.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 484,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 149,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Up 13.6 %
NASDAQ HSAQ opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
Insider Activity at Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile
Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (HSAQ)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.