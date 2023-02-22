RA Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,471,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.9% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.71% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $134,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 72,103 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,529 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at $98,358.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.84. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYTM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

