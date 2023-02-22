RA Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,588,081 Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,588,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.93% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 471,594 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,786,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 933,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 492,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $699,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

MGTA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

