RA Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 659,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

