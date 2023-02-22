RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $18.05 Million in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 880,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.09% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $923.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,304. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,373 shares of company stock worth $5,345,495. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

