RA Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 659,992 Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 659,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 117,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.09 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

