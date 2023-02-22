QUASA Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $105.35 million and approximately $126,858.29 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00214089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,087.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137387 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $105,682.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

