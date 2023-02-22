QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $103.97 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $103.97 million and $121,434.63 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUASA has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00213606 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,854.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00107488 USD and is down -21.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,442.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.