QUASA Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $103.54 million and approximately $125,331.30 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00214669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,077.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00107488 USD and is down -21.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $124,442.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.