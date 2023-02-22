QuarkChain (QKC) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $61.84 million and $9.79 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.33 or 0.00420995 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,646.06 or 0.27887481 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

