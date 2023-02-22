Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 5,374 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,132 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after purchasing an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five Below Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Five Below stock opened at $207.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

