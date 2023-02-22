Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51.
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,539 shares in the company, valued at $16,928,433.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
