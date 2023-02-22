Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $729,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $176.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average of $153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

