Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $428,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after buying an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 497,787 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

