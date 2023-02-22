Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

