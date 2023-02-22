Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 273,352 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.