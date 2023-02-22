Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Pool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Settian Capital LP boosted its stake in Pool by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 5,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Pool by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Pool by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 587,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

