Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,571 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $342.70 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Bank of America raised Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

