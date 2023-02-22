Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,216 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Wix.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

