QuantaSing Group (QSG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QSG opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. QuantaSing Group has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

