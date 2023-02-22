Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Issued By Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$11.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.85.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

