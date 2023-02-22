Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.87.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $125.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

