Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Choice Hotels International’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.80. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $150.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

