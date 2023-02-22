Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $115.77 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after buying an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

