Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.10-$16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.80 EPS.

Public Storage stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.90. 1,533,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 157.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

