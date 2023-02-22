Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93), RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 110.91% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $16.10-16.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.10-$16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PSA traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.92. 185,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,374. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.