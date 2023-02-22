Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.5 %

PEG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 241,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,304. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 983,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.