PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTCT. Cowen reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $31,578.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.