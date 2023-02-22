ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Down 4.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 1,472,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,988,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $3,689,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

