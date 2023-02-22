PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,709 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PROOF Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROOF Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,871,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROOF Acquisition Corp I alerts:

PROOF Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of PACI opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.