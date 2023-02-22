Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $5.23 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Prom has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $95.45 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00021990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030150 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00213196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,784.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.37824343 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $3,950,247.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.