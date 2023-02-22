Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $143.76

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.76 and last traded at $143.68, with a volume of 526860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup raised their target price on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.14.
Progressive Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.05.
Progressive Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,559 shares of company stock worth $5,260,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Progressive
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
