PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.08 million. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRG stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PROG

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PROG by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 444,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.