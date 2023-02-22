PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.08 million. PROG also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.54 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
PROG Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of PRG stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
